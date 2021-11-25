All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

The Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 was a glittering occasion which saw some of the UK's top female talent walk away with a host of coveted gongs.

Comedian and actor Ronni Ancona kept the energy up and the laughs flowing as she introduced the awards. Promising not to rely on lazy IT stereotypes in her set she added "... and if you don't think my gags are working you can always turn me off and on again."

Also speaking was Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, president of Tech UK. She gave a hard hitting speech, including her experience earlier in her career being told 'We don't put women on the leadership team'.

The true purpose of the evening was to celebrate and promote the fantastic women making a real difference to the industry. Here are the winners in full:

CIO of the Year

Winner: Asha Kumar, HSBC

Digital Leader of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Alina Timofeeva, KPMG

Highly Commended: Jacqui Lipinski, Imperial College London

Digital Leader of the Year: SME

Winner: Sarah Curran Usher MBE, True Fit

Highly Commended: Amy Shakespeare, Cornwall Museums Partnership

Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year

Winner: Jen Lau, IN4 Group

Highly Commended: Agilisys

Diversity Employer of the Year

Winner: Nabila Salem, Revolent Group

Entrepreneur of the Year

Winner: Jennifer Neff, Elemental Software

Highly Commended: Suezann Holmes, ScaleXP Ltd

Graduate of the Year

Winner: Jude Murphy, IBM

Hero of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Stephanie Hart, Network Rail

Hero of the Year: SME

Winner: Alice Hendy, Ripple Suicide Prevention

Highly Commended: Anna Sherrington, Government Digital Service

Innovator of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Rupy Malizia, HSBC

Highly Commended: Juliette Atkinson, University of Bradford

Innovator of the Year: SME

Winner: Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte, Greenr Technologies

IT Leader of the Year

Winner: Dr Nicola Stokes , IDA Ireland

Lockdown Legend of the Year

Winner: Naomi Timperley, FreelanceHER100 (Part of IN4 Group)

Lockdown Legend of the Year: Tech

Winner: Sarah Croxford, Microsoft

Highly Commended: Alma Fisher, Agilisys

Outstanding Returner Award

Winner: Tanya Holden, Westminster City Council

Highly Commended: Claire Thomas, Hitachi Vantara

Outstanding Transformation

Winner: Nerissa Thakurdas, Harrods Limited

Highly Commended: Sharon Douglas, NatWest

Rising Star of the Year: Financial Services

Winner: Milly Dent, NatWest Group

Highly Commended: Jordan Pearson, NatWest

Rising Star of the Year: Public Sector & Universities

Winner: Oluwatobi Ogunsina, Government Digital Service

Highly Commended: Rachael Hayes, Imperial College London

Rising Star of the Year: SME

Winner: Irina Cristea, GfK

Rising Star of the Year: Tech & Services

Winner: Patience Ndlovu, Sky

Highly Commended: Jessica Dowdall, Amazon Web Services

Role Model of the Year: Financial Services

Winner: Rachel Skelton, Covea Insurance

Highly Commended: Akua Opong, London Stock Exchange Group

Role Model of the Year: Public Sector & Universities

Winner: Juliette Pearson, Ministry of Defence

Role Model of the Year: Tech & Services ENT

Winner: Nicoleta Raportaru, IBM

Highly Commended: Claire Thomas, Hitachi Vantara

Role Model of the Year: Tech & Services SME

Winner: Claire Blythe, GfK

Security Leader of the Year

Winner: Lianne Potter, Covea Insurance

Highly Commended: LaLisha Hurt, Capital One

Software Engineer of the Year

Winner: Adriana Costachhe, Capgemini

Highly Commended: Mini Krishnan, Wipro Technologies

Team Leader of the Year: ENT

Winner: Samantha Hollingdale, IBM

Team Leader of the Year: SME

Winner: Shalini Thirunilathil, IRIS Software Group

Transformation Leader

Winner: Ciara Mann, Lloyds Banking Group

Transformation Leader: Tech

Winner: Krista Griggs, Fujitsu

Woman of the Year: Consultancies & Integrators

Winner: Tina Kimfumu, KPMG

Highly Commended: Rajashree Das, Capgemini

Woman of the Year: Enterprise

Winner: Lianne Potter, Covea Insurance

Highly Commended: Rachel Lamberg, Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust

Woman of the Year: Tech

Winner: Renee Hawkins, Thoughtworks

Highly Commended: Claire Blythe, GfK

