All the winners from the Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021

Find out who walked away with one of the coveted gongs at the glittering ceremony held in Central London as some of the UK's top female talent turned out in style
The Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 was a glittering occasion which saw some of the UK's top female talent walk away with a host of coveted gongs.
Comedian and actor Ronni Ancona kept the energy up and the laughs flowing as she introduced the awards. Promising not to rely on lazy IT stereotypes in her set she added "... and if you don't think my gags are working you can always turn me off and on again."
Also speaking was Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, president of Tech UK. She gave a hard hitting speech, including her experience earlier in her career being told 'We don't put women on the leadership team'.
The true purpose of the evening was to celebrate and promote the fantastic women making a real difference to the industry. Here are the winners in full:
CIO of the Year
- Winner: Asha Kumar, HSBC
Digital Leader of the Year: Enterprise
- Winner: Alina Timofeeva, KPMG
- Highly Commended: Jacqui Lipinski, Imperial College London
Digital Leader of the Year: SME
- Winner: Sarah Curran Usher MBE, True Fit
- Highly Commended: Amy Shakespeare, Cornwall Museums Partnership
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year
- Winner: Jen Lau, IN4 Group
- Highly Commended: Agilisys
Diversity Employer of the Year
- Winner: Nabila Salem, Revolent Group
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Winner: Jennifer Neff, Elemental Software
- Highly Commended: Suezann Holmes, ScaleXP Ltd
Graduate of the Year
- Winner: Jude Murphy, IBM
Hero of the Year: Enterprise
- Winner: Stephanie Hart, Network Rail
Hero of the Year: SME
- Winner: Alice Hendy, Ripple Suicide Prevention
- Highly Commended: Anna Sherrington, Government Digital Service
Innovator of the Year: Enterprise
- Winner: Rupy Malizia, HSBC
- Highly Commended: Juliette Atkinson, University of Bradford
Innovator of the Year: SME
- Winner: Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte, Greenr Technologies
IT Leader of the Year
- Winner: Dr Nicola Stokes , IDA Ireland
Lockdown Legend of the Year
- Winner: Naomi Timperley, FreelanceHER100 (Part of IN4 Group)
Lockdown Legend of the Year: Tech
- Winner: Sarah Croxford, Microsoft
- Highly Commended: Alma Fisher, Agilisys
Outstanding Returner Award
- Winner: Tanya Holden, Westminster City Council
- Highly Commended: Claire Thomas, Hitachi Vantara
Outstanding Transformation
- Winner: Nerissa Thakurdas, Harrods Limited
- Highly Commended: Sharon Douglas, NatWest
Rising Star of the Year: Financial Services
- Winner: Milly Dent, NatWest Group
- Highly Commended: Jordan Pearson, NatWest
Rising Star of the Year: Public Sector & Universities
- Winner: Oluwatobi Ogunsina, Government Digital Service
- Highly Commended: Rachael Hayes, Imperial College London
Rising Star of the Year: SME
- Winner: Irina Cristea, GfK
Rising Star of the Year: Tech & Services
- Winner: Patience Ndlovu, Sky
- Highly Commended: Jessica Dowdall, Amazon Web Services
Role Model of the Year: Financial Services
- Winner: Rachel Skelton, Covea Insurance
- Highly Commended: Akua Opong, London Stock Exchange Group
Role Model of the Year: Public Sector & Universities
- Winner: Juliette Pearson, Ministry of Defence
Role Model of the Year: Tech & Services ENT
- Winner: Nicoleta Raportaru, IBM
- Highly Commended: Claire Thomas, Hitachi Vantara
Role Model of the Year: Tech & Services SME
- Winner: Claire Blythe, GfK
Security Leader of the Year
- Winner: Lianne Potter, Covea Insurance
- Highly Commended: LaLisha Hurt, Capital One
Software Engineer of the Year
- Winner: Adriana Costachhe, Capgemini
- Highly Commended: Mini Krishnan, Wipro Technologies
Team Leader of the Year: ENT
- Winner: Samantha Hollingdale, IBM
Team Leader of the Year: SME
- Winner: Shalini Thirunilathil, IRIS Software Group
Transformation Leader
- Winner: Ciara Mann, Lloyds Banking Group
Transformation Leader: Tech
- Winner: Krista Griggs, Fujitsu
Woman of the Year: Consultancies & Integrators
- Winner: Tina Kimfumu, KPMG
- Highly Commended: Rajashree Das, Capgemini
Woman of the Year: Enterprise
- Winner: Lianne Potter, Covea Insurance
- Highly Commended: Rachel Lamberg, Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust
Woman of the Year: Tech
- Winner: Renee Hawkins, Thoughtworks
- Highly Commended: Claire Blythe, GfK
