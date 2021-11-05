Why Women Quit - Part One

clock • 6 min read
Why Women Quit
Image:

Why Women Quit

Earlier this year, as part of our Women in Tech series, we published an article exploring the issue of confidence, and whether a lack of it was one of the reasons for the very high attrition rates of women working in technology. Spoiler – it wasn’t. This two-part article examines why so many highly qualified and experienced women are turning their backs on a tech sector that needs them

A Lack of Data Part of the answer to the question of why so many women are quitting tech roles begins to form when researching female attrition rates. Very few organisations are even gathering data on...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Security Technology

Cloud security - how to put a SOC in it
Security Technology

Cloud security - how to put a SOC in it

Automating manual security tasks can help stop rapid attacks like malware as well as detecting stealthy APTs on the system

Colin Fernandes
clock 04 November 2021 • 4 min read
Zero Trust and enforced isolation are at the heart of cloud security
Security Technology

Zero Trust and enforced isolation are at the heart of cloud security

Is it time to rethink the remediation versus protection debate?

Computing Staff
clock 21 September 2021 • 3 min read
Five ways to build trust in the UK's digital identity rollout
Privacy

Five ways to build trust in the UK's digital identity rollout

The government is consulting on digital identities. Here are five pillars they need to consider

Andersen Cheng
clock 19 August 2021 • 5 min read