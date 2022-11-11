UK IT Awards - UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award - CyberSmart

"We believe in ambition - that's why we had to enter."

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read

The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London last night, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success after another challenging year.

The UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award holds something of a unique place among the other categories. It is the only area focused specifically on small teams with the potential for worldwide growth, and this year the worthy winner was SME and startup security firm CyberSmart.

Sam Soares, Chief Growth Officer at CyberSmart, collected the award. He said "We weren't quite sure what was going to happen, but we believe in ambition - that's why we had to enter."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the best and brightest of the IT sector, and being seen in front of them was "very exciting" for Soares and his team.

"The Awards validate what we're doing, they validate what everyone else is doing, and it's great to get to network and meet other people with the same mentality."

We've also published a full list of winners and will share more videos soon, so stay tuned to Computing!

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

The earnings battle: AWS vs Microsoft vs Google Cloud, Q3'22

UK IT Awards - Automation Project of the Year - Marston Holdings

More on Security

The CyberSecurity Festival part 1 in June talked about the meeting point of virtual and kinetic warfare
Security

Industry experts join the line up for CyberSecurity Festival part 2

The two-day hybrid event will cover topics like the changing CISO role, zero trust and diversity in security.

Rubie Romanay
clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
ICO serves Interserve £4.4m fine after cyberattack
Security

ICO serves Interserve £4.4m fine after cyberattack

The regulator said Interserve lacked adequate systems, protocols, risk assessments and staff training.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 October 2022 • 2 min read
UK cyber workforce grows 12% but there's still a 73% shortfall, report
Security

UK cyber workforce grows 12% but there's still a 73% shortfall, report

The cyber security profession is booming, but not as fast as the need finds (ICS)2 study

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 21 October 2022 • 2 min read