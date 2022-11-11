UK IT Awards - UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award - CyberSmart

The UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award holds something of a unique place among the other categories. It is the only area focused specifically on small teams with the potential for worldwide growth, and this year the worthy winner was SME and startup security firm CyberSmart.

Sam Soares, Chief Growth Officer at CyberSmart, collected the award. He said "We weren't quite sure what was going to happen, but we believe in ambition - that's why we had to enter."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the best and brightest of the IT sector, and being seen in front of them was "very exciting" for Soares and his team.

"The Awards validate what we're doing, they validate what everyone else is doing, and it's great to get to network and meet other people with the same mentality."

We've also published a full list of winners and will share more videos soon, so stay tuned to Computing!