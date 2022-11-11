UK IT Awards - Best Public Sector IT Project of the Year - DVSA & Kainos

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and partner Kainos shared the win for Best Public Sector IT Project of the Year.

Alex Fiddes, Head of Digital Operations at the DVSA, said, "I've led a team that have done some incredible things at some difficult times. This is a team award, that's why it's important to me."

The UK IT Industry Awards are for the truly outstanding individuals, companies and projects in the IT sector. Alistair Coggins, Product Consultant at Kainos, said the event is "absolutely fundamental."

"Recognising all the different IT teams through all the different industries, through all the different categories, is such a fundamental thing to recognise all that hard work and dedication and innovation that IT professionals around the world, and especially in the UK, put into it every year."

