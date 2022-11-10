UK IT Awards - Emerging Technology Of The Year - Netcompany

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read

The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London last night, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success after another challenging year.

NetCompany won the Emerging Technology Of The Year award, fending off tough competition from the likes of BT, RealWear and Yoti.

Richard Davies, UK Managing Partner at NetCompany, said the win was "an amazing tribute to everybody involved - not just NetCompany. It's the NHS team, all the partners - we opened up UK society for millions of people, so we are amazingly proud of what we did."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the very cream of the IT industry's crop, and Richard particularly highlighted that the award is for people that don't normally get recognition.

"It's for all the people that you don't see. Britain came out of the pandemic stronger than a lot of countries, and it's mostly due to the efforts of those people... Sometimes people don't see the hard work that goes into delivering what are very complex projects, so it's amazing. It's wonderful."

We have also published a full list of winners and will share more videos soon, so stay tuned to Computing!

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

The earnings battle: AWS vs Microsoft vs Google Cloud, Q3'22

UK IT Awards - Automation Project of the Year - Marston Holdings

More on Management

Softcat's Paris King shared her three self-confidence tips at the Women in Tech Festival
Leadership

Softcat's Paris King shared her three self-confidence tips at the Women in Tech Festival

It's about curing the disease to please; recognising how to break silence; and ‘chunking down’ overwhelming tasks.

Doug Woodburn
Doug Woodburn
clock 04 November 2022 • 4 min read
"The requirement for creative, thoughtful, and resourceful choices will need to be prioritised" - Bartosz Majewski
Management

Outsourcing and nearshoring - the tonic for economic troubles ahead

Despite IT spending growth, outsourcing may be the best option for businesses struggling with rising costs.

Bartosz Majewski
clock 03 November 2022 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: Mind the expectation gap!
Management

Industry Voice: Mind the expectation gap!

Has disappointment has become part and parcel of working life?

Zahi Yaari
clock 27 October 2022 • 4 min read