UK IT Awards - Emerging Technology Of The Year - Netcompany

NetCompany won the Emerging Technology Of The Year award, fending off tough competition from the likes of BT, RealWear and Yoti.

Richard Davies, UK Managing Partner at NetCompany, said the win was "an amazing tribute to everybody involved - not just NetCompany. It's the NHS team, all the partners - we opened up UK society for millions of people, so we are amazingly proud of what we did."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the very cream of the IT industry's crop, and Richard particularly highlighted that the award is for people that don't normally get recognition.

"It's for all the people that you don't see. Britain came out of the pandemic stronger than a lot of countries, and it's mostly due to the efforts of those people... Sometimes people don't see the hard work that goes into delivering what are very complex projects, so it's amazing. It's wonderful."

