UK IT Awards - Best Place To Work In IT - Digital Health And Care Wales

Tom Allen
The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London last night, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success after another challenging year.

Digital Health and Care Wales won the Best Place to Work in IT award.

Helen Thomas, CEO of Digital Health and Care Wales, said, "I am delighted. This is for our staff and our people... It recognises the talent and the brilliant people that we have at the organisation."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the best and brightest of the IT sector. Helen even compared it to the Oscars!

"It's been lovely and really good to get the recognition, and compete against the best in the industry, and to show that a public sector organisation can really provide dynamic, fantastic careers for our staff."

We have also published a full list of winners and will share more videos soon, so stay tuned to Computing!

