UKIT Awards - IT Vendor of the Year - MaxContact

"The award recognises all the hard work our company's put in for the last 12 months"

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read

The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London last night, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success after another challenging year.

Cloud-based customer engagement firm MaxContact took home the prestigious IT Vendor of the Year award.

Richard Coward of MaxContact said the win "really recognises all the hard work our company's put in for the last 12 months, how much we've grown and the dedication of the team."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the best and brightest of the IT sector - of all sizes.

"It's nice to be celebrated against really good large organisations. We're a very small organisation compared to others in this category, and it's really important for small organisations to actually be recognised."

We have also published a full list of winners and will share more videos soon, so stay tuned to Computing!

