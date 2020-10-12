Where next for the mainframe, part 3 - which way to go?

There are several strategies a company that relies on mainframes today can adopt – from the permissive to the aggressive.

Where next for the mainframe, part 3 - which way to go?
Where next for the mainframe, part 3 - which way to go?
  • Elisabeth Ash
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

We've looked at the history of the mainframe and its use in modern business, as well as the drivers for change that might cause companies to re-evaluate their use. But what are the alternative strategies...

To continue reading...

More on Server