Where next for the mainframe, part 2 - drivers for change

Risk, costs, legacy modernisation, lacking innovation and the need for agility are all drivers pushing businesses away from mainframes today

Where next for the mainframe, part 2 - drivers for change
Where next for the mainframe, part 2 - drivers for change
  • Elisabeth Ash
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The main reasons for exploring the question of mainframe migration are well documented, and the principle considerations are highlighted below. However, the fundamental question that must be answered is,...

To continue reading...

More on Server