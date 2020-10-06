Where next for the mainframe, part 2 - drivers for change
Risk, costs, legacy modernisation, lacking innovation and the need for agility are all drivers pushing businesses away from mainframes today
The main reasons for exploring the question of mainframe migration are well documented, and the principle considerations are highlighted below. However, the fundamental question that must be answered is,...
More on Server
Where next for the mainframe? - part 1
The mainframe has been around for more than six decades, but does it have a place in a 21st century tech stack?
UK invests £1.2bn in supercomputer to predict climate change impacts and severe weather
Government claims supercomputer will reap multi-billion pound economic benefits by offering better climate and weather forecasting
HPE advises users to patch SSDs to prevent crashes after precisely 32,768 hours of operation
The issue impacts 20 SSD models in total
HP Inc mulls acquisition proposal from Xerox
HP Inc is considering a 'business combination' proposal from Xerox
Second-gen AMD Epyc CPUs have broken 11 performance world records, claims Gigabyte
New AMD Epyc benchmarks indicates that Intel has a big fight on its hands in the data centre
Back to Top