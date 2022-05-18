Telcos' profitability problems - and how they might tackle them

John Leonard
clock • 4 min read
Telecoms' profitability problems - and how they might tackle them
Image:

Telecoms' profitability problems - and how they might tackle them

Telecoms firms should work together on a common technology stack, says a cloud native panel

Telecoms companies find themselves in a tight spot. Simple connectivity offers diminishing returns, yet they are ill-prepared to offer the sorts of digital services demanded by customers. That's according...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Musk puts Twitter acquisition 'temporarily on hold'

Uber becomes latest tech company to announce hiring squeeze

More on Public Sector

Finding a smart path to digital transformation in the public sector
Public Sector

Finding a smart path to digital transformation in the public sector

The challenges facing public sector IT are not existing systems; rather, it is the legacy approaches to how IT initiatives are planned, implemented and managed

Mike Cattermole
clock 30 March 2022 • 5 min read
Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace
Strategy

Industry Voice: The Secret to Setting Up a Successful Digital Workspace

VMware
clock 16 March 2022 • 3 min read
Local councils are failing to adopt open standards, report
Public Sector

Local councils are failing to adopt open standards, report

Local authorities still don't use common components or open source despite - or perhaps because of - increased strictures

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 02 February 2022 • 2 min read