Good DevX key to scaling DevOps, says Orange Business Services CTO

Good developers are hard to find and easily disillusioned - so look after them, says Philippe Ensarguet
The most recent State of DevOps report by Puppet found that while the majority of organisations have made a start with DevOps, for around three-quarters of those, scaling the practice outside of a few...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders