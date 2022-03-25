Making data centres more sustainable 

Data centres are an increasingly important part of global infrastructure, but can they ever be green?
Can data centres ever be 'green'? Given the rapid growth of cloud services and the data centre capacity that underlies them and the imperative to reduce humanity's environmental impact, this question requires...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders