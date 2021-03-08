Airline IT provider SITA suffers data breach
Tens of thousands of airline passengers have been impacted as a result of the attack on SITA's servers
IT provider SITA, which services about 90 per cent of the global aviation industry, has fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber attack, leading to a breach of frequent flyers' data stored on its servers....
