DevSecOps: the art of bringing security into the fold
QA and testers need to be first-class members of the team
The next two or three years will see continued changes in the QA and code testing roles. Security professionals in organisations where DevOps and associated practices are more advanced have already experienced...
More on DevOps
How to gauge if your DevOps transformation is on track
Implementing DevOps is neither straightforward nor linear. Putting in place smart approaches that encapsulate both technology and culture is fundamental for managing the highs and lows
Nissan suffers data leak via misconfigured Git server
The exposed data included source code of Nissan mobile apps and diagnostics tool
The FT goes 'cloud-only', using AWS and GCP
Greg Cope, technical director for enterprise services, and interim CTO Mark Ridley discuss the successes and pitfalls along the way, as the organisation managed to ditch all of its data centres during the global pandemic
DevOps Excellence Awards return for 2021
How did you drive DevOps success in 2020?
Awards winner The Keyholding Company blends physical and cyber security
The Keyholding Company built a totally custom service delivery platform with partner Haulmont – and the benefits have been clear