Revving up the 5G rollout at Three UK

Three's 5G rollout means expanding capacity on many fronts at the same time, explains network strategy and architecture manager Firoz Vorha

Revving up the 5G rollout at Three UK
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

It's a basic a law of telecoms that as networks speed up people use more data. It happened with 3G, it happened with 4G and 4G+ and it's about to happen with 5G too. Projections based on Ofcom figures...

To continue reading...

More on Telecoms