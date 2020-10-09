Revving up the 5G rollout at Three UK
Three's 5G rollout means expanding capacity on many fronts at the same time, explains network strategy and architecture manager Firoz Vorha
It's a basic a law of telecoms that as networks speed up people use more data. It happened with 3G, it happened with 4G and 4G+ and it's about to happen with 5G too. Projections based on Ofcom figures...
