Tibco moves to future-proof its customers, and itself

'Customers complained to me that we were a little bit too blackbox', says COO Matt Quinn

Matt Quinn Tibco COO
Matt Quinn Tibco COO
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Tibco has always urged its customers to be agile, to stay one step ahead. With themes such as the 'two second advantage' and 'fast data', the company, which made its name in the 1990s with its high-speed...

To continue reading...

More on Business Software