Workshop - How to own the Zoom: the art of brilliant speaking online
Learn how to connect to others and speak authoritatively - even when you're addressing a screen
Computing's publisher, Incisive Media, is hosting an upcoming interactive workshop: ‘How to Own the Zoom: The Art of Brilliant Speaking Online'. The workshop will take place over Zoom on Tuesday 17th November...
