Whose side
are you on?

 

Watch Tech Tiff now

Choose your side as technology debating reaches critical mass.

Click here to watch the latest episode »

Watch previous episodes:
Episode 2»
Episode 1»



Want to join the debate?
Tweet us using
#TechTiff

The best way to win an argument is to be right

Join two Computing journalists as they politely - and sometimes impolitely - disagree over key technology trends and subjects.

Watch the argument heat up as each case is pleaded. Discuss the debate in a wider context, argue amongst yourselves, and fill in our poll to declare which Computing staffer is the ‘winner'.

A monthly series

The first edition of Tech Tiff sees Graeme Burton and Peter Gothard debate the future of mobile phone platforms.

Open mobile vs closed mobile? computing technology debate tech tiff episode one
 