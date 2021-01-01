You are currently accessing Computing via your Enterprise account.
The Tech Women Celebration 50 showcases the women making waves in all sorts of areas of tech right now. They might be developers, analysts, data engineers or scientists, infrastructure architects, CIOs or CEOs.
What the Tech Women Celebration 50 all have in common is that they're changing the ratio of the tech workforce and are fantastic, relatable role models for those at earlier stages of their careers or in education.
Each of these entries showcases a woman enjoying a fulfilling, never boring and usually pretty well-paid career in technology.