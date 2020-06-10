Zynga
Zynga's September security breach compromised accounts of 173 million Farmville and Words with Friends players
Attacker behind the breach had claimed to have snaffled email addresses, login names and passwords of 220 million accounts
Candy Crushed as King.com stock drops 9 per cent on first day of IPO
Mobile game firm proves that not all tech IPOs are a golden goose
Zynga cuts staff numbers by one-fifth as it struggles with mobile gaming
Once-popular Facebook games company cuts back as it struggles to prosper in mobile games