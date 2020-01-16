ZTE

US Senators propose $1bn fund to build 5G rivals to Huawei

$1bn funding intended to provide alternatives to telecoms equipment made by Huawei and ZTE

clock 16 January 2020 • 3 min read

Government

China orders replacement of all foreign hardware and software

Government offices and public institutions will need to replace as many as 30 million devices

clock 09 December 2019 • 2 min read

Mergers and Acquisitions

John Sawers: Home-grown technology must be protected from foreign influence

With globalism failing, the ex-head of MI6 warned business leaders against giving up control to overseas investors

clock 14 October 2019 • 3 min read

Security

The reaction to an NBA coach's Hong Kong tweet proves why Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba Cloud can't be trusted

Tencent and TikTok appear to follow the Chinese government's line on censorship at home and abroad. Imagine what could be expected of Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba Cloud in the future

clock 11 October 2019 • 5 min read

Security

Huawei omitted from Czech Republic hardware tender over security fears

Last year, Czech cyber watchdog had warned network operators against using products supplied by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE

clock 08 October 2019 • 3 min read

Security

President Trump expected to sign order banning Huawei and ZTE from US networks

Executive order would ban Chinese telecoms equipment from US mobile network infrastructure

clock 11 February 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

US Department of Justice levies 23 charges against Huawei and its CFO in New York and Seattle

Huawei and China's government protest over US criminal charges

clock 29 January 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

Now Japan considers ban on Huawei and ZTE networking hardware

Move by Japanese government would follow Australian government ban on the grounds of security

clock 30 August 2018 • 1 min read

Hardware

ZTE: Production returns to normal following deal over sanctions

New chairman and CEO claim the company has resumed production following swingeing US penalties

clock 29 August 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

China threatens action against Australia over 5G ban for Huawei and ZTE

"Those who wilfully hurt Chinese companies with an excuse of national security will meet their nemesis," warns China's state-controlled press

clock 24 August 2018 • 3 min read
