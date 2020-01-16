$1bn funding intended to provide alternatives to telecoms equipment made by Huawei and ZTE
Government offices and public institutions will need to replace as many as 30 million devices
With globalism failing, the ex-head of MI6 warned business leaders against giving up control to overseas investors
Tencent and TikTok appear to follow the Chinese government's line on censorship at home and abroad. Imagine what could be expected of Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba Cloud in the future
Last year, Czech cyber watchdog had warned network operators against using products supplied by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE
Executive order would ban Chinese telecoms equipment from US mobile network infrastructure
Huawei and China's government protest over US criminal charges
Move by Japanese government would follow Australian government ban on the grounds of security
New chairman and CEO claim the company has resumed production following swingeing US penalties
"Those who wilfully hurt Chinese companies with an excuse of national security will meet their nemesis," warns China's state-controlled press