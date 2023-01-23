Zscaler

The biggest tech stocks winners and losers in 2022

Corporate

Turbulent 2022 was a tough year for tech stocks

clock 23 January 2023 • 12 min read
Microsoft email users targeted in new phishing campaign that can bypass MFA

Threats and Risks

Fintech, insurance, accounting, lending and credit union entities in the US, UK, New Zealand and Australia have been targeted in what seems to be an effort to steal funds

clock 05 August 2022 • 3 min read
Locking it down: Top 10 zero trust vendors deployed by UK IT teams

Security Technology

The zero trust approach to cybersecurity leapt up the agenda when the pandemic hit. Here's an overview of some of the key industry players

clock 30 June 2022 • 11 min read

Threats and Risks

Fake Google reCAPTCHA used in ongoing Microsoft 365 credential-phishing campaign

Beginning December 2020, the campaign primarily targets senior employees in the banking and IT sectors

clock 09 March 2021 • 2 min read

Strategy

Coats plc CIO Richard Cammish explains his growing frustration with 'legacy vendors' IBM and SAP

World's largest thread manufacturer terminated IBM data centre contract and Cammish warns SAP that it could be next on the chopping block

clock 10 September 2015 • 7 min read

Applications

Malicious Android porn app snaps users for ransomware sting

$500 bounty to stop your embarrassing selfie going public

clock 08 September 2015 • 2 min read

Security Technology

Coats plc beefs up cyber security with Zscaler

'You can be bullet-proof with 99 per cent of your site but you only need to leave one door open to ruin all of your security controls,' says CIO Richard Cammish

clock 07 September 2015 • 3 min read
