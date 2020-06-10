Zoho
Surge in attacks from China-linked APT41 targeting unpatched Citrix servers and Cisco routers
APT41 attacks carried out between January and March targeted unsecured Citrix NetScaler servers and Cisco routers
Working from home, keeping connected: 17 video conferencing and collaboration tools to consider
Whether you're a global corporation or a small business, ensuring remote working colleages can keep in touch is suddenly more important than ever. We look at 17 video-enabled collaboration tools that could help bridge the communications gap.
Users of Zoho SaaS cloud locked out following dispute with domain name registrar TierraNet
Your regular reminder that cloud is 'someone else's computer' and can be blocked at any time
First ProtonMail, now Zoho hit by DDoS attack by criminal gang Armada Collective
Armada Collective criminal gang also behind recent attacks on banks, online firms and other email providers