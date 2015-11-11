Ziv Orenstein

Security

Gang charged over JP Morgan cyber-fraud linked to a wave of online scams and hacks

Gang based in Israel and Russia charged with JP Morgan hack that compromised details 83 million customers

clock 11 November 2015 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read