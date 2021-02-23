Zirconium

Threats and Risks

China-linked Jian spyware was copied from NSA code, researchers

The APT31 group cloned a cyber-offensive tool developed by the NSA to create Jian, which was then used against a US target

clock 23 February 2021 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Zirconium's massive malvertising campaign reached more than half of ad-monetised websites last year

A network of fake ad agencies and shell companies was used to run the operation

clock 23 January 2018 • 3 min read
