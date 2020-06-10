zero-days
Zoom zero-day exploits being sold online for $500,000, report
The reported vulnerabilities impact Zoom clients for MacOS and Windows, Zoom refutes the claim
South Korean APT uses five zero-day flaws to turn the tables on North Korea
The group, linked to South Korea, used bugs in Internet Explorer, Google Chrome and the Windows Kernel to target North Koreans
Microsoft patches 80 vulnerabilities in September 2019 Patch Tuesday
Seventeen 'critical' vulnerabilities patched, while 62 were rated as 'important'