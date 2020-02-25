zero-day vulnerability
No fix until February for Internet Explorer zero-day being actively exploited in targeted attacks
Internet Explorer vulnerability found in the scripting engine that handles objects in memory
Critical zero-day exploit for vBulletin forum publically disclosed by anonymous researcher
Security flaw affects version 5 of the vBulletin forum software
Security researcher Vasily Kravets warns of second zero-day Steam vulnerability
Valve banned Kravets from its security notification programme after he was forced to go public on a rejected security flaw
Steam client zero-day vulnerability enables arbitrary code to be run with LocalSystem privileges
The vulnerability was reported to Valve Software but was rejected for being 'out of scope'
Exploit code for Windows 10 zero-day flaw in Task Scheduler released by security researcher
Zero-day vulnerability uncovered by SandboxEscaper is a local privilege escalation flaw that hackers can exploit with 100 per cent success rate