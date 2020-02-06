zen
AMD Ryzen latest news: Leak by Russian retailer hints at 4.7GHz 16-core Ryzen 9
And the 12 core Ryzen 7 3700X clocking at 5GHz sounds pretty tasty, too
AMD trumps Intel with 32-core second-gen Threadripper
AMD unveils second-generation Threadripper offering 32-core, 64-thread CPU on 12nm
Intel confirms hire of former AMD CPU architect Jim Keller from Tesla
Leaked benchmarks indicate AMD Ryzen 2700X will offer 18 per cent better performance compared to Ryzen 7 1700X
Zen+ 12nm tweak to AMD Ryzen CPUs could deliver significant performance improvements
AMD releases Epyc and Ryzen CPUs for embedded applications
AMD unveils two embedded Zen-based chips, the EPYC Embedded 3000 and Ryzen Embedded V1000
AMD to modify architecture to remove Spectre security threat from Zen 2
Existing Ryzen users can slot the new CPUs into the AM4 socket when they are released
AMD throws down server gauntlet to Intel with major Baidu deal for its Epyc CPU
Baidu takes big bet on AMD by putting Epyc chips at the heart of its datacentre servers
Ryzen 2 set to launch in February 2018, according to reports
Leaked AMD Raven Ridge APU benchmarks suggest 90% multicore performance gains compared to Bristol Ridge
Raven Ridge will combine Zen and Vega microarchitectures on a single die
AMD engineers developed Threadripper CPU as a 'skunk works' project
Threadripper developed by AMD engineers in their spare time
AMD shows off new Epyc server chip - claims 47 per cent better performance over Intel
AMD's top-of-the-range Epyc 7601 boast 32 cores, 64 threads and 3.2GHz
Computex: AMD to launch Epyc server CPUs based on the Zen architecture on 20th June
Computex: AMD to release Zen-based Epyc server CPUs on 20 June
Intel launches 18-core Skylake-X Core i9 offering one teraflop of compute power
AMD: Expect Radeon RX Vega in July - right after the Frontier Edition
So, the Frontier Edition launches at the end of June, the Radeon RX Vega in July - and the Ryzen 3 straight after?
AMD CEO Lisa Su to reveal more on Vega on 16 May
AMD accidentally confirms that Vega graphics cards will be out this quarter
AMD unveils Ryzen 5, promising availability from 11 April at prices from $169 to $249
AMD Ryzen 5 out on 11 April for between $169 and $249
