Google misses revenue targets as online advertising growth declines - but Google Cloud pulls-in $8.9bn in 2019
Cloud computing turned over $8.92bn in 2019, while EU fines fell from $5.1bn to 'just' $1.7bn
High-profile YouTube creators targeted in a series of coordinated cyber attacks
YouTubers within the automotive and car reviewing community were hardest hit
'Network congestion' blamed for Google Cloud outage that affected YouTube, Snapchat and G Suite
Google Cloud outage lasted more than four hours on Sunday and affected Snapchat, Discord, Shopify, Vimeo and Pokemon Go as well as Google's own services
Why People Want to See More Videos from Brands and Which Video Editor Should Marketers Use in 2019?
Everyone loves video content, but producing professional videos isn't necessarily as easy as it should be - until now
Backbytes: YouTube bans "dangerous challenges and pranks" following car crashes inspired by Bird Box challenge
Crackdown comes after idiots copying popular Netflix show uploaded dangerous stunts to YouTube
VideoProc Provides YouTubers with Easy-to-use Video Processing Software
Introducing VideoProc, a new video processing toolkit
Sue internet giants over 'online crime', urges chief constable
Chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police urges victims of crime to sue Facebook, Google and others over crimes facilitated via their platforms
Google: Terrorist content on our network? Machine learning will surely save us!
Google pledges to take on more staff as well, though
EU plans more regulation for internet giants
Web giants to be told by the EU to play fair with small businesses
Thousands of Twitter accounts compromised by Turkish hackers to broadcast 'Nazi' tweets
Finger of blame pointed at Twitter app Twitter Counter
Tweet theft: How AI will make you unemployed, even if you retrain as a data scientist
All the past week or two's best tech tweets stolen to order
China to target VPNs in crackdown on people evading government internet controls
Web restrictions tightened up in China ahead of Communist Party Congress
The same government that brought you the Snoopers' Charter now wants to control the press - all of it
If you don't support the IP Act, why support what amounts to press censorship from the same people?
Google open sources Python-on-Go transcompiler Grumpy - built to supercharge YouTube
Grumpy transcompiles Python into Go for better performance from concurrent workloads
Lenovo is using machine learning to analyse unstructured data from YouTube and Instagram
Lenovo is aiming to build better products by analysing customers' views
YouTube announces non-ad paid service called YouTube Red
$9.99 a month service also includes watching offline and background play
Top 10 articles: Best Android ICS features, and YouTube, RSA and SSL under security spotlight
Picks of the week for V3 readers
Top 10 technology marriages made in heaven
Relationships that have blessed the IT industry