Instagram rolls out AI age verification tool for UK/EU

The platform will automatically analyse video selfies to enable users to 'prove their age'

clock 08 November 2022 • 3 min read
Instagram live testing an AI tool that determines user's age by scanning their face

Users can also ask others to vouch for their age or upload an identification card

clock 24 June 2022 • 3 min read
