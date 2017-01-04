Yaroslav Sherstuk

Security

Doubts cast on claim that Russia hacked Ukraine's military via Trojanised Android app

CrowdStrike report described as "delusional" by Ukrainian artillery officer

clock 04 January 2017 • 3 min read

Security

Ukrainian military compromised by Trojanised targeting app on soldiers' smartphones

Dangers of side-loading apps vividly illustrated

clock 22 December 2016 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read