Yandex Data Factory
The future of machine learning: how are organisations preparing for the next big thing in big data?
Danny Palmer investigates how organisations can best benefit from machine learning - and how they plan to hire those who can help them prosper from it
Machines, not people, will make business decisions, says GfK head of data and science
'Not feasible' for humans to make split-second marketing decisions like a machine can, GfK's Norbert Wirth tells Computing
How machine learning plays a key role in Amazon retail and Kindle services
Amazon director of machine learning Ralf Herbrich describes how machine learning improves services