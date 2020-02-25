Yandex
Russian search giant Yandex hacked by Western intelligence agencies to spy on developers
Yandex hack occurred between October and November 2018 when Regin malware associated with the NSA was found
Uber to merge with rival Yandex in Russia and beyond
Uber retreats again - this time from Russia, following withdrawal from China
Google loses Android Russian anti-trust case to Yandex - agrees to open up Android to rival apps and search engines
Settlement with Russian anti-trust authority followed £6.2m fine
Digital Economy Bill anti-piracy amendments withdrawn following agreement over code of conduct with Google and Bing
Code of conduct agreed earlier this week staves off new anti-piracy laws aimed at search engines - for now
Backbytes: Kremlin gets into a GPS jam in Moscow
Muscovites have to resort to roadmaps to get around the Russian capital
6 top alternatives to Yahoo Mail
Not impressed by the latest news surrounding Yahoo? Ditch Ymail and try one of these instead
Google to fight Russian Android anti-trust judgment
Nyet, Google tells Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service
The future of machine learning: how are organisations preparing for the next big thing in big data?
Danny Palmer investigates how organisations can best benefit from machine learning - and how they plan to hire those who can help them prosper from it
Machines, not people, will make business decisions, says GfK head of data and science
'Not feasible' for humans to make split-second marketing decisions like a machine can, GfK's Norbert Wirth tells Computing