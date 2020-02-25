Yahoo
Former Yahoo engineer pleads guilty to hacking 6,000 user accounts
Reyes Daniel Ruiz hacked thousands of Yahoo user accounts to steal sexual videos and images of young women
Verizon sells Tumblr to WordPress owner Automattic Inc
WordPress will "take on about 200 staffers" from Verizon as part of the deal
Peter Cochrane: US will 'shoot itself in the head and the foot' over lifting of net neutrality
Former BT CTO Peter Cochrane warns that the lifting of net neutrality in the US will raise barriers and hinder innovation
Yahoo's parent company sues Mozilla for breach of contract
Yahoo and Mozilla have entered a bitter lawsuit over a breached contract
Marissa Mayer admits that Yahoo still hasn't any idea exactly how the company got hacked
All three billion accounts (most of them unused for years) were compromised in cyber attacks in 2013 and 2014
Yahoo admits that all 3 billion user accounts were hacked in 2013
Original estimates put the number at 1 billion
Yahoo shareholders approve $4.48bn sale to Verizon
Verizon could slash 2,100 jobs as long-running takeover saga finally comes to an end
EU to release findings of investigations into Yahoo security breaches 'soon'
Findings of investigation by data protection authorities due imminently
Verizon gives AOL-Yahoo mash-up an even sillier name: Oath
Someone was paid good money to come up with possibly the worst rebrand in history
Two 'Russian spies' among four indicted in connection with 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo
Man arrested in Canada to face deportation to the US over hacks on internet company Yahoo
Digital Economy Bill anti-piracy amendments withdrawn following agreement over code of conduct with Google and Bing
Code of conduct agreed earlier this week staves off new anti-piracy laws aimed at search engines - for now
Verizon knocks up to $350m off Yahoo acquisition price with deal to be signed in days
Desperate to sell, Yahoo agrees - and clears yet-another security lapse out of its closet
LeakedSource goes offline after police raid
US authorities take down website selling three billion user names and passwords
Yahoo sale to Verizon delayed as data breaches investigated
Yahoo announces that its sale will be shifted into the second quarter
Marissa Mayer to resign from Yahoo after Verizon acquisition is completed
Mayer to take $55m in compensation after sale of Yahoo web properties goes through
Groupon users lose thousands following account compromises
Attacks since November still ongoing, complain Groupon users
Yahoo: One billion accounts compromised in second major hack
Security? We've heard of it, claims Yahoo
Yahoo hack: Tech industry responds
Yahoo has discovered an even larger breach whilst investigating another. Here's what the tech industry makes of the farce
TalkTalk hack was biggest shock to enterprises - research
With TalkTalk CEOs are saying 'Oh my gosh, we don't want to be the next one'
WhatsApp and Yahoo in hot water with EU privacy watchdog
Watchdog slams WhatsApp over its data sharing with Facebook, and Yahoo over its 2014 breach
MPs to use Digital Economy Bill to force search engines to 'tackle' piracy
MPs' amendment would impose binding code of practice on Bing, Google and Yahoo
Verizon warns Yahoo that acquisition price could be cut over security breach
Buyer's remorse already for Verizon?
Nine encrypted email services reviewed
Alternative messaging for those looking to move away from Yahoo Mail to something more secure
Verizon demands $1bn discount from Yahoo following email surveillance claims
$4.8bn acquisition of Yahoo by Verizon suddenly complicated by email revelations