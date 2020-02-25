Xerox
Xerox moves to overthrow HP's board by nominating 11 new directors
Xerox's latest move in the battle to acquire HP - or to engineer an HP takeover of Xerox
HP tells Xerox its $24bn funding is irrelevant - its offer still 'significantly undervalues HP'
HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores returns fire against Xerox's John Visentin
Xerox nails down $24bn funding to back proposed HP acquisition
Xerox CEO John Visentin brandishes the financing necessary to back Xerox's proposed takeover of HP Inc
Xerox threatens (again) to take its HP Inc buyout offer direct to shareholders
'Your refusal to engage in mutual due diligence with Xerox defies logic,' Xerox CEO John Visentin tells HP Inc
Xerox threatens to go hostile in its bid to buyout HP
Xerox puts 25th November deadline on its $33.5bn acquisition offer for HP Inc
HP rejects acquisition offer from Xerox, but leaves door open to raised bid
HP Inc's board of directors believe that Xerox's offer significantly undervalues the PC and printer maker
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn pushes for Xerox-HP merger
Icahn, who actively opposed Michael Dell's 'privatisation' of Dell, owns 4.24 per cent stake in HP and more than ten per cent of Xerox
HP Inc mulls acquisition proposal from Xerox
HP Inc is considering a 'business combination' proposal from Xerox
