Xbox Game Bar

Microsoft releases major Windows 11 update

Operating Systems

Microsoft releases major Windows 11 update

22H2 focuses on four important innovation areas, including boosting security controls for those working in hybrid settings

clock 26 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read