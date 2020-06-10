Worldline
How Worldline used DevOps to improve products and services
Worldline technical director Lee Sunter tells Computing how DevOps and agile methodologies has helped improve the company's flexibility
Set the bar high: Lessons learned from a decade of outsourcing to India
Worldline CIO Ryan Bryers has been on a mission to build a high quality offshore DevOps team at low cost
Microservices herald the death of reskinning at Worldline
Modularity is a natural fit for an agile approach
Two-speed IT is missing an important third step, say Worldline executives
Two-speed leaves a gap between legacy and digital
There is no room for fire and hire in modern IT, says Worldline CTO
When adopting new ways of working, existing staff have a lot to offer
Biggest mistakes in DevOps? Trying to do too much, not prioritising and setting over-ambitious targets
Expert panelists at Computing's DevOps Summit 2017 divulge the biggest mistakes they've made in their journey to DevOps