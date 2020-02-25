Workstations
AMD unveils FirePro S9170 GPU for data centres with over 5.2 teraflops of performance
AMD claims leading performance for its accelerators aimed at HPC and virtual workstation applications
Dell unveils Precision Appliance for Wyse for turnkey virtual workstation deployment
Bundle includes everything needed to get started within five minutes, according to Dell
Lenovo unveils ThinkStation P Series workstations with latest Xeon chips
Lenovo details new workstations that will ship with Intel's Xeon E5 v3 chips
AMD aims at high-end CAD with FirePro W8100 workstation graphics adapter
Adapter can drive four 4K resolution screens and deliver more than four teraflops of GPU acceleration for HPC applications
HP goes virtual with cloud-based Z Workstation family
HP DL380z can serve up to eight remote users with workstation-class graphics
Lenovo puts Haswell chips in budget workstations
ThinkStation E32 line offers performance on a budget with Xeon E3 1200 v3 or desktop Core chips
Nvidia overhauls Quadro workstation graphics line-up with Kepler GPU
Workstation graphics line gets Kepler GPU from top to bottom, boasting greater performance
AMD updates remote graphics for VDI with FirePro R5000 adapter
FirePro R5000 provides acceleration to drive up to four remote screens for professional users
Nvidia unveils Quadro GPUs for mobile workstations
Kepler-based graphics modules promise greater performance for mobile applications
Nvidia unveils next generation of Maximus with Kepler Architecture
New workstation platform set for December release
Lenovo boosts performance with desktop and workstation ranges
ThinkStation E30 and ThinkCentre M81 aimed squarely at enterprise users
Lenovo unveils enterprise all-in-one and compact workstations
ThinkCentre M90z integrates a full business PC inside a 23in flat-screen
Parallels introduces virtualisation for 3D workstations
Tool enables virtual machines to run demanding graphics applications on Nehalem systems