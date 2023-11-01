Charlie Walters: 'How do I help those teams and those people to recognise that they're trying too hard?'
HSBC and Computing event Stem at the Source brought together a range of speakers from different specialisations including engineering, recruitment and entrepreneurship, to discuss the tangible measures that technology leaders can take to diversify what...
Nerissa Thakurdas, Head of Security Operations Centre at Falanx Cyber, and Women in Tech Excellence Award winner celebrated 15 years in IT last month. She talks to Computing about some of the challenges that she has had to overcome, and shares her views...
On Ada Lovelace Day, when women working in STEM are encouraged to share and celebrate their achievements, the government chose to remove the opportunity for Dr. Kate Devlin to speak to civil servants.
Computing celebrates Ada Lovelace Day, the second Tuesday in October when the achievements of women working in STEM are recognised and celebrated.
Women working in tech are often advised to acquire mentors, yet despite all the self improvement the proportion of women working in tech remains stubbornly low. Are women being ill advised?
The Computing & CRN Women in Tech Festival 2022 is returning to London in November and presents a perfect opportunity to share knowledge, build networks and celebrate success.