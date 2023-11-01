WomeninTech

'I walk into the room and I see the risk of burnout,' HSBC IT head

Leadership

Charlie Walters: 'How do I help those teams and those people to recognise that they're trying too hard?'

clock 01 November 2023 • 3 min read
Winners of Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2022

Leadership

Who won one of these most keenly contested and coveted industry awards?

clock 23 November 2022 • 3 min read
Should we create roles for women in STEM?

Careers and Skills

HSBC and Computing event Stem at the Source brought together a range of speakers from different specialisations including engineering, recruitment and entrepreneurship, to discuss the tangible measures that technology leaders can take to diversify what...

clock 02 November 2022 • 4 min read
Why it's a great time for women in cyber security: An interview with Nerissa Thakurdas

Leadership

Nerissa Thakurdas, Head of Security Operations Centre at Falanx Cyber, and Women in Tech Excellence Award winner celebrated 15 years in IT last month. She talks to Computing about some of the challenges that she has had to overcome, and shares her views...

clock 13 October 2022 • 4 min read
Academic has talk to civil servants cancelled by government

Government

On Ada Lovelace Day, when women working in STEM are encouraged to share and celebrate their achievements, the government chose to remove the opportunity for Dr. Kate Devlin to speak to civil servants.

clock 12 October 2022 • 4 min read
Ada Lovelace Day - celebrating women role models

Careers and Skills

Computing celebrates Ada Lovelace Day, the second Tuesday in October when the achievements of women working in STEM are recognised and celebrated.

clock 11 October 2022 • 4 min read
Mentoring - Are women being fobbed off?

Careers and Skills

Women working in tech are often advised to acquire mentors, yet despite all the self improvement the proportion of women working in tech remains stubbornly low. Are women being ill advised?

clock 13 July 2022 • 8 min read
Women in Tech Festival 2022 returns to central London

Leadership

The Computing & CRN Women in Tech Festival 2022 is returning to London in November and presents a perfect opportunity to share knowledge, build networks and celebrate success.

clock 28 June 2022 • 4 min read
