Fighting for a technical education

Careers and Skills

Divya Shree, Data Analyst at NatWest, reflects on her upbringing, and on how hard she had to fight for the right to the same education as her brothers.

clock 22 November 2022 • 3 min read
From physicist to data scientist with NatWest

Ariadna Blanca Romero, Data Scientist/ML Engineer at NatWest explain what inspired her to pursue a career as a physicist, and what encouraged her away from academia.

clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Should we create roles for women in STEM?

HSBC and Computing event Stem at the Source brought together a range of speakers from different specialisations including engineering, recruitment and entrepreneurship, to discuss the tangible measures that technology leaders can take to diversify what...

clock 02 November 2022 • 4 min read
Academic has talk to civil servants cancelled by government

On Ada Lovelace Day, when women working in STEM are encouraged to share and celebrate their achievements, the government chose to remove the opportunity for Dr. Kate Devlin to speak to civil servants.

clock 12 October 2022 • 4 min read
