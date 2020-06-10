Women in IT Forum
FT Women UK chair Angelique Vu on addressing tech's diversity issue
Angelique Vu, software engineer and chair of FT Women UK, speaks about her diversity shock after moving to the tech industry, and the code she's written to uncover unconscious bias
You don't need to know how to code to be successful in tech
Entrepreneur Sukhi Jutla graduated into the banking industry, but re-trained herself to enter the challenging world of technology
First ever Women in IT Forum celebrates the changing nature of IT
The Women in IT Forum covers diversity, education, thought leadership and sexism