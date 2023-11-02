WITF

Inspiring girls to pursue a tech career

Careers and Skills

Inspiring girls to pursue a tech career

Women in Tech Festival panel shares ideas and strategies to make girls and women aware of the possibilities of tech careers - at all ages

clock 02 November 2023 • 6 min read
Quotas are necessary but not sufficient to boost the proportion of women in tech

Leadership

Quotas are necessary but not sufficient to boost the proportion of women in tech

Panel at Women in Tech Festival discusses how diversity quotas can be used to usher in positive and sustainable change in the composition of the tech workforce

clock 01 November 2023 • 5 min read
"If you're the first person in the room who looks like you, you can ensure you're not the last."

Leadership

"If you're the first person in the room who looks like you, you can ensure you're not the last."

An interview with Getty Images' Kate Philpot

clock 26 September 2023 • 7 min read
Diverse leadership: Whose responsibility is it?

Corporate

Diverse leadership: Whose responsibility is it?

Accenture’s Emma McGuigan sets out the case for organisational change being vital for diverse leadership and more agile enterprise

clock 25 September 2023 • 5 min read
Expanding the routes for girls into tech careers

Careers and Skills

Expanding the routes for girls into tech careers

How Next Tech Girls is connecting girls with role models and work placements to help them develop the skills they need for a tech career

clock 05 September 2023 • 6 min read
More girls study A-Level Computing (and they got the best grades)

Careers and Skills

More girls study A-Level Computing (and they got the best grades)

Four tech related takeaways about the trends in this years A-level data

clock 18 August 2023 • 6 min read
Five great reasons to register for the Women in Tech Festival

Careers and Skills

Five great reasons to register for the Women in Tech Festival

Tickets are booking fast

clock 17 August 2023 • 6 min read
UK tech sector cuts fall disproportionately on women

Careers and Skills

UK tech sector cuts fall disproportionately on women

Women make up less of the UK tech workforce than they did five years ago. Reversing this trend will be on the agenda of the Women in Tech Festival in October.

clock 14 July 2023 • 5 min read
Discussing the possibilities of a diverse metaverse

Leadership

Discussing the possibilities of a diverse metaverse

The possibilities of the metaverse were the subject of discussion for the Future of Technology panel at Day One of the Women in Tech Festival last week.

clock 10 November 2022 • 4 min read
Ada Lovelace Day - celebrating women role models

Careers and Skills

Ada Lovelace Day - celebrating women role models

Computing celebrates Ada Lovelace Day, the second Tuesday in October when the achievements of women working in STEM are recognised and celebrated.

clock 11 October 2022 • 4 min read
