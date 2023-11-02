Women in Tech Festival panel shares ideas and strategies to make girls and women aware of the possibilities of tech careers - at all ages
Panel at Women in Tech Festival discusses how diversity quotas can be used to usher in positive and sustainable change in the composition of the tech workforce
An interview with Getty Images' Kate Philpot
Accenture’s Emma McGuigan sets out the case for organisational change being vital for diverse leadership and more agile enterprise
How Next Tech Girls is connecting girls with role models and work placements to help them develop the skills they need for a tech career
Four tech related takeaways about the trends in this years A-level data
Tickets are booking fast
Women make up less of the UK tech workforce than they did five years ago. Reversing this trend will be on the agenda of the Women in Tech Festival in October.
The possibilities of the metaverse were the subject of discussion for the Future of Technology panel at Day One of the Women in Tech Festival last week.
Computing celebrates Ada Lovelace Day, the second Tuesday in October when the achievements of women working in STEM are recognised and celebrated.