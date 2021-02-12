Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 source code reportedly sold by CD Projekt Red hackers

Hacking

Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 source code reportedly sold by CD Projekt Red hackers

It is not clear who purchased the data, how much they paid for it or even the currency they used

clock 12 February 2021 • 3 min read
Cyberpunk 2077 maker suffers ransomware attack

Hacking

Cyberpunk 2077 maker suffers ransomware attack

Attackers claim that they accessed source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent, Witcher 3 and an 'unreleased version of Witcher 3'

clock 09 February 2021 • 2 min read