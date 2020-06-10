wireless
Lexus, Toyota, Ford and Porsche panned for 'poor' keyless car security
Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes and Land Rover security considered 'superior' by experts at Thatham Research
Laser frequency 'combs' could improve wireless capacity, claim Harvard scientists
The scientists claim that laser 'comb' technology could radically improve wireless network performance
"Quantum radio" could help take wireless and GPS communications underwater
Quantum tech could enable communication in hard-to-reach areas, claim NIST researchers
Harley-Davidson switches to bonded networking to improve reliability at H.O.G rallies
The now-replaced system would drop connectivity for up to 15 minutes every hour
The Vanhoef-Piessens effect - the attacks that target WPA encryption
Wi-Fi researchers Mathy Vanhoef and Frank Piessens have presented their findings about KRACK
Peter Cochrane: The 'war of the wireless antennas' won't be won without a fundamental rethink
The release of wireless spectrum is one thing, but how can antenna technology efficiently manage the many different bands and technologies? Peter Cochrane suggests that it can't
Nearly 70 per cent of UK enterprise is not interested in wireless networking, reveals shocking study
Lack of trust in network pain points?
How PD Ports identified the Wi-Fi 'blank spots' that slowed port operations to a halt
Wireless security cameras, a bank of microwave ovens and interference from ships' own Wi-Fi networks identified with NetScout Wireless Performance Management
Drive a VW, Skoda or Seat? Wireless security flaw puts them all at risk of theft
Volkswagen found out once again...
Big-name wireless keyboards vulnerable to keystroke 'sniffing'
Manufacturers producing vulnerable devices seven years after first research highlighting security flaws
Netherlands beats South Korea in rolling out national Internet of Things network
Switched-on Dutch telco KPN plans to connect millions of devices across the country
Six gigabits per second wireless internet speeds achieved - but it required gallium-nitride chips and frequencies usually reserved for broadcasting
Researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics break wireless speed record
Lenovo blunder means '12345678' used as password for default file sharing app
Easy to exploit password flaw could leave data unencrypted
Research: Unified communications and collaboration - on the up, but a way to go
The UC&C market is growing thanks to mobility and cloud but not everyone is ready for it, Computing research finds
Apple and Ericsson end legal war after signing off on global patent licensing agreement
Agreement covers 4G, 3G and 2G, and Apple and Ericsson will also work together on 5G wireless standards
Double Vendor Excellence gongs 'fantastic' for Redcentric says CTO Simon Michie
Computing grills the managed services firm on cloud, wireless and the growth of IoT
Current patent policies are 'houses without foundations in regions of earthquake risk'
Konstantinos Karachalios, the managing director of the IEEE-Standards Association, believes more needs to be done to foster a healthy, inclusive standardisation ecosystem
Samsung proposes 'space internet' of 4,600 orbital satellites for global, cheap web access
Too many people, not enough bandwidth as Samsung looks to the heavens for worldwide internet provision
University IT failing students, admit one fifth of university CIOs
But Kingston University CIO Simon Harrison says better funding models are driving change as students demand more sophisticated IT
Building Zones installs first ever global 801.11ac Wi-Fi network at Eversheds
Why wireless networking specialist Building Zones won the best networking project category at the 2014 UK IT Awards
Google adds camera surveillance to Nest - amid a flurry of acquisitions
Dropcam adds video surveillance to Nest digital thermostats, while beefing up DoubleClick advertising and next-generation wireless
London Westminster City Council introduces smart parking system
System will direct drivers to vacant spaces and allow the council to implement more flexible pricing policies
BYOD is fine - but only on a dedicated network, says WWF CIO
Dave Southern tells Computing how the animal charity runs a separate network specifically for BYOD