Wipro
Wipro investigates security breach believed to be perpetrated by state-sponsored attacker
Wipro systems compromised following phishing campaign used to target 'at least a dozen' clients, according to insiders
GDPR compliance: Key steps in the GDPR compliance journey
Wipro's Murthy Vedula examines some of the lessons learnt from running GDPR compliance projects
RSA completes huge mainframe migration project
Insurer successfully moves 2,000 applications to new Scandinavian data centre
TalkTalk has lost nearly 300,000 customers since data breach
Seven per cent of company's broadband base has left since data breach, finds Kantar Worldpanel ComTech
TalkTalk call-centre workers arrested over customer records security breaches
TalkTalk to 'review' relationship with outsourcer Wipro after call-centre worker arrests
Indian service providers scoop up market share
Top 10 Indian service providers have seen 19.9 per cent growth in 2010, compared with just 5.8 per cent for the global top 10 providers
Indian services providers adjust to new market conditions
Salary hikes, rising infrastructure costs and the need to open onshore centres in client countries mean that Indian companies can no longer take huge margins for granted
Indian service providers reassert their dominance
New research reveals key UK outsourcing trends
Indian IT companies will storm the UK market this year
Other key trends for the market will include output based pricing and the industrialisation of service
British American Tobacco outsources application support
Multi-year deal expected to bring "step changes" to the firm's IT set-up
Wipro follows upbeat trend in outsourcing
Indian IT firm posts revenue growth and is optimistic about client demand
Profit rises at Wipro
Indian supplier reports positive results and sees improvement in client demand
What next for government IT?
The crisis in public finances will see outsourcing, shared services and cloud computing playing more prominent roles in government IT provision
Biggest outsourcers increase dominance in IT services
IDC predicts further consolidation among outsourcing firms
Wipro reports positive quarterly results
Indian IT services firm says business is "starting to stabilise"
Wipro to hire more Western staff
Outsourcer wants to boost US and European workforce to fend off protectionism
The continuing rise of offshore outsourcing
UK firms' use of nearshore or offshore resources rose from 57 per cent of deals in 2007 to 66 per cent in 2008
TCS child support contract stirs up offshoring debate
Experts believe a major Whitehall offshoring deal with India's Tata Consultancy Services heralds a significant shift in public sector IT provision
Morrisons commits to four-year IT transformation programme
IT improvements expected to deliver greater efficiencies at supermarket chain
Government IT more likely to go offshore
As public sector IT spending comes under pressure, the cost savings from offshore outsourcing become harder to ignore, despite political concerns and safety fears
Wipro follows rivals with strong financial results
Three biggest Indian IT firms report good performance, easing fears caused by Satyam scandal
Wipro buys Citi's Indian IT unit
Embattled bank offloads another captive technology unit
Indian IT providers hit by credit crunch
But TCS and Wipro remain confident new opportunities will emerge