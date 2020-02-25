Windows XP
New BlueKeep malware proof-of-concept enables full system takeover, warns researcher
The vulnerability has seen Microsoft quickly release patches for end-of-life Windows products
Microsoft releases unexpected patch for Windows 7, Windows XP and Windows 2003 to fix 'wormable' flaw
Surprise patch for Windows XP among 16 Microsoft updates to address 79 CVE-listed vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday
'Gold galleon' hackers target shipping industry
Crooks tried to steal more than $3 million from the shipping industry.
Windows 10 finally catches up with Windows 7
Windows 10 is now more popular than Windows 7, according to stats
Met Police to finish long-running Windows XP migration by May
Met Police's Next Generation Desktop programme was started in January 2015
NHS trusts handed extra £21m to improve IT security as Department of Health responds to CQC review
Government accepts all ten of Dame Fiona Caldicott's recommended data security standards
Metropolitan Police STILL using Windows XP on 18,000 PCs and laptops
And only EIGHT have been migrated to Windows 10 as Met Police officers are forced to get to grips with Windows 8.1
Microsoft rushes out patch for Windows XP to prevent another WannaCry attack via a Shadow Brokers release
'INCOMING!' warns Microsoft as it issues new critical patch for Windows XP
Windows XP so out-of-date it limited WannaCry spread
WannaCry contains seeds of its own destruction - crashed XP PCs before it could spread
Windows 10 flatlines, while Windows 7 gains in popularity, according to NetMarketShare figures
Windows 10 may be struggling, but at least Windows XP looks to be going the way of Windows Vista
Barts NHS Trust Windows XP PCs infected with suspected ransomware
Thousands of files running on the Trust's Windows XP PCs affected. Yes, Windows XP
90 per cent of NHS Trusts still using 'insecure' Windows XP
Two-and-a-half years after Microsoft stopped supporting Windows XP, nine out of 10 NHS trusts still haven't upgraded
Metropolitan Police still running Windows XP on 19,000 desktops
The good news is that 15,500 machines have been upgraded - to Windows 8.1
NHS targeted by ransomware scammers
Cyber fraudsters see healthcare as a soft target
How Yodel plans to spend £20m on IT transformation
Yodel CIO Adam Gerrard plans complete overhaul of delivery company's IT infrastructure
London Borough claims it will save £400k by moving to Google Chromebooks and Chromeboxes
Amid severe budget cuts, Barking and Dagenham council had to shift away from Windows XP before Microsoft support ended
Local authorities still running unsupported Windows XP
One-third of UK local authorities are still using Windows XP on desktop PCs, FOI requests reveal
Microsoft's Windows OEM revenues fall by one-fifth as Windows XP upgrade cycle ends
End of the Windows XP spike causes decline in Windows OEM and volume licensing revenues
Government PCs at risk of being hacked as Windows XP support ends
Government isn't renewing its £5.5m support deal with Microsoft, leaving departments having to seek support themselves
Pioneer Investments aims for '100 per cent security' by combining tools from ForeScout and Bromium
'The bad guys only have to succeed once, whereas security has to succeed 100 per cent of the time,' Miguel Segimon, Pioneer Investment's information security manager tells Computing
Met Police attempts to entice candidates for CIO role with £200,000 salary
CIO will have a huge challenge on their hands as Met Police has continually been criticised for its approach to IT
Met Police still using Windows XP on over 35,000 of its desktops and laptops
A spokesperson tells Computing that the Met Police is moving to Windows 8.1 and has requested a 12-month custom support agreement in the meanwhile
Apple's week: XP users lose iTunes, iPhone 7 will get VoLTE, Apple Watch teardown
All the news about Apple last week
Windows 7 mainstream support ends today
Just finished migrating from Windows XP to Windows 7? Microsoft discontinues mainstream support today