Operating Systems

Microsoft releases emergency update to address Kerberos authentication bugs

The problem was caused by cumulative updates made available during November Patch Tuesday

clock 18 November 2022 • 2 min read
Threats and Risks

North Korea's Lazarus uses Windows Update, GitHub to infect PCs in latest campaign

The spear-phishing campaign impersonates the American security and aerospace firm Lockheed Martin to target people interested in getting a job at the company

clock 31 January 2022 • 3 min read

Threats and Risks

Emotet malware using fake Windows Update templates

The templates trick users into enabling malicious macros in Office documents

clock 19 October 2020 • 3 min read

Software

Microsoft previews Azure's automatic VM guest patching feature

The new capability allows Azure to automatically update Windows virtual machine against vulnerabilities

clock 10 September 2020 • 2 min read

Operating Systems

Microsoft blocks Windows 10 May 2020 Update on several devices because of compatibility issues

The latest version of Windows 10 was released last week

clock 02 June 2020 • 2 min read

Software

Microsoft unveils new Windows 10 preview with focus on mobile broadband

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 build comes with new mobile broadband capabilities and UI improvements

clock 26 April 2018 • 3 min read

Operating Systems

Microsoft admits that its latest Windows 10 update causes PowerShell to crash

And you'll have to wait a week until the latest fix is fixed

clock 25 August 2016 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Microsoft strips features from Windows 10 Pro to stop admins blocking Windows Store access

Those features you thought were part of the operating system you bought? They've been removed

clock 06 May 2016 • 2 min read

Operating Systems

Microsoft accused of bundling new Windows 10 nagware into latest Patch Tuesday updates

More Windows 10 nagware being sneaked into Microsoft updates

clock 10 March 2016 • 2 min read

Software

Windows 10 update pulled after driving a coach and horses through users' privacy settings

Windows 10 beset with questions over privacy, once again

clock 25 November 2015 •
