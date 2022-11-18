The problem was caused by cumulative updates made available during November Patch Tuesday
The spear-phishing campaign impersonates the American security and aerospace firm Lockheed Martin to target people interested in getting a job at the company
The templates trick users into enabling malicious macros in Office documents
The new capability allows Azure to automatically update Windows virtual machine against vulnerabilities
The latest version of Windows 10 was released last week
Microsoft's latest Windows 10 build comes with new mobile broadband capabilities and UI improvements
And you'll have to wait a week until the latest fix is fixed
Those features you thought were part of the operating system you bought? They've been removed
More Windows 10 nagware being sneaked into Microsoft updates
Windows 10 beset with questions over privacy, once again