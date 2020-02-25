Windows RT
Review: Nokia 2520 Windows RT tablet
Does Nokia's latest tablet have a chance when saddled with Windows RT?
London School of Business and Finance favours Surface RT for 'familiar application framework' in bespoke development
"We needed Office 2013," says CIO
'ARM is part of the strategy' says Microsoft, but there's 'no insight to share' on Windows RT
'Commonality and convergence' remains focus, says platform strategy GM
Microsoft considers making Windows Phone and Windows RT licence free
Will Microsoft make Windows Phone and RT free to device makers?
Chop, chop: Windows RT to go as Microsoft exec says company has too many operating systems
Windows executive Julie Larson-Green admits: 'We don't need three operating systems'
Nokia to launch Windows RT-based tablet in September
Ten-inch Nokia tablet will run Windows RT and feature quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800
Microsoft sued by shareholders over misleading Surface sales 'disaster'
Shareholders claim violations of securities laws over Surface sales 'disaster' secrecy
Microsoft hints major Surface RT announcement
Primary education space to be "a great place" for hoped iPad-rival, says company
New Intel "Haswell" microprocessors may need upgraded power supplies
PC makers may need to bin power supply units to use next-generation Intel microprocessors
Dell wanted Microsoft to drop 'confusing' Windows RT branding
The firm argued the tablet OS was not worthy of the name 'Windows'
Windows RT app developer abandons platform after making just £52 in one week
Microsoft 'clearly do not value us at all' says disgruntled Rubicon Development