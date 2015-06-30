Windows Phone 8

Business Software

As Microsoft flogs Bing Maps to Uber and Android rumours re-emerge, is the end nigh for Windows Phone?

When a four per cent market share's just not enough

clock 30 June 2015 • 3 min read

Mobile Phones

Living with the Nokia Lumia 630 running Windows Phone 8.1

Is Microsoft's refined OS enough to rip out the BYOD staples of iOS and Android?

clock 17 June 2014 • 7 min read

Mobile Software

Microsoft: Our mobile app store is beating Android and Apple, thanks to microtransactions

'We have a child-proof PIN option, but it's turned off by default' says head of the Windows Phone client store program at Microsoft, Zac Woodall

clock 14 April 2014 • 3 min read

Mobile Software

Microsoft Build 2014: Windows 8 Phone security protocol "many, many years old" and full of bugs, admits Phone 8.1 security manager

"And our OEM partners are still our biggest weakness," says Geir Olsen

clock 04 April 2014 • 3 min read

Mobile Phones

Microsoft Build 2014: Microsoft announces MDM-friendly Windows Phone 8.1, and new devices from Qualcomm and Prestigio

Per-app management, enterprise profiles and an AI assistant all coming

clock 02 April 2014 • 2 min read

Telecoms

Apple 'walled garden' keeps straying users prisoner

Samsung migration rates now top Apple's

clock 21 February 2014 • 2 min read

Operating Systems

Windows 8 licence sales lag behind Windows 7 at same stage

Forty million fewer licences sold over 15 months than Windows 7 managed in its first 12 months

clock 14 February 2014 • 1 min read

Operating Systems

'ARM is part of the strategy' says Microsoft, but there's 'no insight to share' on Windows RT

'Commonality and convergence' remains focus, says platform strategy GM

clock 14 February 2014 • 2 min read

Mobile Phones

Gartner: BlackBerry's pain is Windows 8's gain

Microsoft OS is a strong contender for enterprise users says analyst

clock 14 November 2013 • 2 min read

Mergers and Acquisitions

Microsoft to acquire Nokia mobile business and patents for £4.6bn

'It's a bold step into the future' says Ballmer

clock 03 September 2013 • 3 min read
