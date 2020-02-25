Windows Mobile
Microsoft claims that Windows 10 is now running on 800 million devices
Imminent end-of-life for Windows 7 could help Microsoft achieve its target of one billion devices running Windows 10
Microsoft's week: Brexit opinion, Windows 10 upgrade prompts, and Surface Phone rumours
All the key events in the world of Microsoft this week
Users of older Lumia phones can finally upgrade to Windows 10 Mobile
Better late than never
Windows 10 Mobile gets another update, Windows Insiders get to taste a new ring
Windows 10 Mobile Insider Preview Build 10586.107 delivers another bunch of bug fixes
Microsoft Windows Phone to remain an also-ran in Android dominated smartphone market - IDC
IDC forecasts continuing market-meh for Microsoft's flagship mobile operating system
Windows Mobile sales dive as Android and Apple make further gains in smartphone market
Microsoft struggles to tempt mobile users, but Huawei has bumper Q3
Microsoft's week: Windows 10 Mobile, bug patches and software tweaks
This week also saw Acer unveil two Windows 10 optimised devices
iOS, Android or Windows? The many choices facing enterprise app developers
Is it better to support all major platforms or specialise in one or two?
Could UK police soon be solving crimes with Microsoft HoloLens?
'We can do some amazing things with the technology' says developer
Stephen Elop departs Microsoft amid 'engineering re-alignment'
Kirill Tatarinov and Eric Rudder also out as Nadella shapes up Microsoft for Windows 10
'Fess up, Microsoft: Windows 10 is merely a rebranded Windows 8
But is that actually a bad thing?
'BlackBerry market share down from 15 per cent to 0.8 per cent in two years,' says City Index Group CIO
But financial spread betting firm still developing for BlackBerry users to ensure every customer is catered for, Mike Lear tells Computing
Here's why Microsoft's VP of operating systems Joe Belfiore thinks CIOs should buy into Windows Phone
'App gap' is closing, says Windows 10 chief
Huawei drops 'not profitable' Windows Phone as Microsoft faces new China anti-trust probe
'It has been difficult to persuade consumers to buy a Windows phone,' says Huawei's Richard Yu
UK iPhone 5S sales three times that of iPhone 5C - but both fall well short of Android
Apple gets small sales boost, but still lags way behind Android in Europe while Microsoft is catching up
Microsoft's 'brand perception is its main barrier' says Gartner
'This next year is fundamental for them to change this perception around,' states analyst
Ballmer sees Microsoft's 'almost no share' of mobile as an opportunity
Microsoft CEO tells analysts of regret for focusing on Windows Vista when he should have been focusing on mobile
Did Microsoft acquire Nokia to stop it switching to Android?
Insiders suggest that a move by Nokia to Google was only a matter of time, with Windows Phone licence due to run out in 2014
Couchbase unveils first NoSQL database for mobile
Faster development and better scalability for a new generation of mobile apps, promises CEO Bob Weiderhold
Could Microsoft's web-based, visual, phone app editor save Windows Phone?
30,000 applications for service made in 48 hours as company forced to 'throttle' availability
Android and Windows increase smartphone market share at expense of Apple and BlackBerry
Figures by IDC show Android dominance in the world of smartphones
Curtains for Windows as Hillarys Blinds opts for Android
When Hillarys Blinds wanted to build an app for its in-home sales staff it weighed up mobile platforms - and opted for a combination of Android and Samsung smartphones
Android and Samsung dominate European smartphone market
Apple market share just 18 per cent compared with Google's 70 per cent
RBWM council dumps BlackBerry for Windows 8 phones
Chief architect Dan Brookman explains how Windows mobile fits in with the council's planned new setup